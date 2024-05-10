Colts give out uniform numbers to all 9 draft picks

With rookie minicamp here, the Indianapolis Colts handed out jersey numbers to their nine draft picks.

Here is what number each of the incoming rookies will be wearing:

Laiatu Latu: No. 97

Latu wore No. 15 at UCLA, which is currently occupied by quarterback Joe Flacco. The last Colts player to wear 97 was Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Adonai Mitchell: No. 10

Mitchell wore No. 5 at Texas and Georgia, but of course with the Colts, that number belongs to Anthony Richardson.

Matt Goncalves: No. 71

Goncalves was No. 76 at Pitt. Offensive tackle and 2023 seventh-round pick Jake Witt occupies that number. The last Colts player to wear 71 was Ryan Hayes.

Tanor Bortolini: No. 60

For the Badgers, Bortolini was No. 63. On the current Colts’ roster, Danny Pinter has that number.

Anthony Gould: No. 6

Gould was No. 2 at Oregon State, but is able to stay in the single digits with the Colts–a great look at the receiver position. No. 2 on the Colts roster belongs to DJ Montgomery.

Jaylon Carlies: No. 57

As a safety at Missouri, Carlies wore No. 1 for the Tigers, but in Indianapolis, that number belongs to Josh Downs. So Carlies gets a more traditional linebacker number. The most recent Colts’ player to wear No. 57 was Zach McCloud.

Jaylin Simpson: No. 30

Simpson was No. 36 for Auburn. For a cornerback, I like the look of No. 30. Kendell Brooks wears No. 36 for the Colts. Darren Hall last wore No. 30 for Indianapolis.

Micah Abraham: No. 33

Abraham was No. 6 at Marshall, a number that was open on the Colts’ roster but went to Anthony Gould. Perhaps as the earlier pick, Gould had the first choice.

Jonah Laulu: No. 74

Laulu was in the single digits with Oklahoma, wearing No. 8. At Hawaii, Laulu wore No. 99. On the Colts roster, both those numbers were taken, with Rigoberto Sanchez wearing No. 8 and DeForest Buckner wearing No. 99.

Heard you all wanted to see the rookie numbers. pic.twitter.com/OHFcChSWQV — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire