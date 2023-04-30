Colts undrafted free agent tracker: Cathedral, Alabama G Emil Ekiyor leads list

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team that made 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft did not come away with an interior offensive lineman.

Indianapolis made sure it landed one almost as soon as the draft ended.

The Colts signed Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor, a Cathedral product, as an undrafted free agent almost immediately after the draft, kicking off a flurry of signings.

Colts 2023 Undrafted Free Agents

Emil Ekiyor, G, Alabama (source)

Donavan Mutin, LB, Houston (source)

Liam Anderson, LB, Holy Cross (source)

Braxton Westfield, WR, Carson-Newman (source)

Zavier Scott, WR, Maine (source)

Cole Coleman, DB, Elon (source)

Darius Hagans, RB, Virginia State (source)

Cody Chrest, WR, Sam Houston State (source)

Johnny King, WR, Southeast Missouri (source)

Caleb Sampson, DL, Kansas (source)

Harris LaChance, OL, BYU (agents)

Titus Swen, RB, Wyoming RB (source)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts undrafted free agent tracker: See who Indianapolis has signed