Colts are underdogs in most of their 2023 NFL games, says Draft Kings

The Indianapolis Colts just learned their 2023 schedule, and it includes 13 1 p.m. Sunday games, one in the late afternoon and one on a Sunday morning in Germany. There are two TBAs, but the Colts aren't drawing the bright lights.

The oddsmakers aren't high on them, either.

Draft Kings released odds for every NFL regular-season game Thursday nights, and the Colts are favored — barely — in three. According to the odds, the Colts will go winless on the road and 2-4 in AFC South matchups.

Here's the breakdown.

Colts odds in 2023 games by Draft Kings

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville, 3.5-point underdogs

Week 2: at Houston, 1-point underdogs

Week 3: at Baltimore, 7-point underdogs

Week 4: vs. L.A. Rams, 1-point underdogs

Week 5: vs. Tennessee, 1-point favorites

Week 6: at Jacksonville, 6.5-point underdogs

Week 7: vs. Cleveland, 3-point underdogs

Week 8: vs. New Orleans, 1.5-point underdogs

Week 9: at Carolina, 2.5-point underdogs

Week 10: vs. New England in Germany, 5-point underdogs

Week 12: vs. Tampa Bay, 1-point favorites

Week 13: at Tennessee, 2.5-point underdogs

Week 14: at Cincinnati, 9-point underdogs

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh, 2.5-point underdogs

Week 16: at Atlanta, 2.5-point underdogs

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas, 2-point underdogs

Week 18: vs. Houston, 1.5-point favorites

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2023 NFL schedule: Colts are underdogs in most games, says Draft Kings