Colts uncertain of Eric Fisher’s status for Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their biggest remaining need on the roster Monday by signing former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher to a one-year deal.

Fisher, who should slide right in as the starting left tackle, is currently dealing with a torn Achilles, which he suffered during the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills in January.

Because of this, the Colts are uncertain of Fisher’s timeline for return, and his status for Week 1 of the 2021 regular season is in doubt. But it seems the Colts are hoping for a late-September return, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

This has been simmering even though he left the visit without a contract. Now done. I was told the Colts are estimating late September is the timeframe when Fisher will be 100 percent. We shall see. https://t.co/KgRgcHmKfE — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 10, 2021

The Colts are dealing with a similar issue with second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo, who also suffered an Achilles tear in January.

After the Colts addressed the pass rush and decided against reaching for an offensive tackle in the draft, it seems they have found their temporary replacement for longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons this offseasons.

The Colts seem content with where Fisher is with his rehab, but they are likely to have to find a temporary replacement in the form of Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport or Will Holden until he returns.

