Colts’ Tyquan Lewis (knee) carted off, won’t return vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis suffered a knee injury and won’t return for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After getting a sack in the second quarter, Lewis dropped into coverage on the next play. A pressure from George Odum forced a bad throw from Ryan Tannehill, who threw an interception to Lewis.

On the interception return, Lewis seemingly injured his knee and had to get carted off of the field. Taking his spot on the defensive line will be a mixture of Al-Quadin Muhammad, Kemoko Turay and rookie Dayo Odeyingbo.

