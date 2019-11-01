Colts' T.Y. Hilton (calf) misses practice again, out Sunday vs. Pittsburgh

Shalise Manza YoungYahoo Sports Contributor

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top playmaker, receiver T.Y. Hilton, on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hilton suffered a calf injury during practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday or Friday; The Athletic reporter Stephen Holder tweeted that he saw Hilton in a walking boot on Thursday.

After Friday’s practice Indianapolis coach Frank Reich told media that Hilton will not play this week, and that the team’s medical staff is projecting a 3-4 week recovery time for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Hilton has only missed four regular-season games in his career; the Colts are 0-4 in those games.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old leads Indianapolis with 32 catches for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. (AP/AJ Mast)
The Indianapolis Colts will be without receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. (AP/AJ Mast)

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next