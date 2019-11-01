Colts' T.Y. Hilton (calf) misses practice again, out Sunday vs. Pittsburgh

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top playmaker, receiver T.Y. Hilton, on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hilton suffered a calf injury during practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday or Friday; The Athletic reporter Stephen Holder tweeted that he saw Hilton in a walking boot on Thursday.

After Friday’s practice Indianapolis coach Frank Reich told media that Hilton will not play this week, and that the team’s medical staff is projecting a 3-4 week recovery time for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Hilton has only missed four regular-season games in his career; the Colts are 0-4 in those games.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old leads Indianapolis with 32 catches for 360 yards and five touchdowns.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. (AP/AJ Mast)

