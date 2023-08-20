Colts Twitter reacts to preseason win over Bears

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 24-17 preseason win over the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Without the starters on the field, quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger were strong leading the offense to a comeback victory in the only home game of the preseason.

Here’s how Colts Twitter reacted to the win:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire