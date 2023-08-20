Colts Twitter reacts to preseason win over Bears

The Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 24-17 preseason win over the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Without the starters on the field, quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger were strong leading the offense to a comeback victory in the only home game of the preseason.

Here’s how Colts Twitter reacted to the win:

The Super Bowl jacket was good luck https://t.co/ap5QEV9onk — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 20, 2023

Whether it’s preseason or the Super Bowl always gotta celebrate a colts win over the bears https://t.co/awsYTHIgR9 — Tevin Studdard Sr. (@TevinStuddard) August 20, 2023

The clutchness of Sam Ehlinger gets the Colts get the W!! https://t.co/FqCv9kYSvX — Derek Larger (@derek_larger) August 20, 2023

It’s preseason, but still a win. Good job by the reserves. Daaaaaaaaaaa Colts! https://t.co/8pEOoZuKSY — Adam Reinhart (@AdamReinhart1) August 20, 2023

Sam Ehlinger was the MVP of that game! #ForTheShoe https://t.co/IVHf7VOans — Denton Askren (@DentonAskren) August 20, 2023

That is how you finish a game!! Go Colts! https://t.co/vgIK3ZTPW6 — Makayla Chriss (@mac2400) August 20, 2023

Best team in the league right there https://t.co/EwJnWXtvML — krypt (@krvptify) August 20, 2023

#Colts QB: Gardner Minshew through 2 preseason games:

19/21, 179 yards, 1 TD / 0 turnovers, 117 Passer Rating. That's with a 2nd string O-line that's been under fire for it's performances. pic.twitter.com/1Wv5FLTUuF — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) August 20, 2023

Colts are bringing their A-Game for halftime shows this year Unbelievable vertical by this good boy pic.twitter.com/yQDmw4D9hM — Football (@BostonConnr) August 20, 2023

Give credit for Khalid Kareem gutting through a rib injury to finish the game. He gets the sack to end it to give the #Colts a win. These are the things you like to see out of players fighting for a spot on an NFL roster. https://t.co/sC2dRypu8v — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 20, 2023

This Bears-Colts preseason game is reminding us all that we don't talk enough about Super Bowl XLI as an all-time Super Bowl uniform matchup. pic.twitter.com/bQ5IBLVm71 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 19, 2023

Nobody: Me watching the Colts comeback against 3rd stringers in a meaningless preseason game: pic.twitter.com/fLThuouPYp — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire