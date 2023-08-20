Colts Twitter reacts to preseason win over Bears
The Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 24-17 preseason win over the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.
Without the starters on the field, quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger were strong leading the offense to a comeback victory in the only home game of the preseason.
Here’s how Colts Twitter reacted to the win:
Good night, Indy! #CHIvsIND pic.twitter.com/dmIHZu0hsc
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 20, 2023
The Super Bowl jacket was good luck https://t.co/ap5QEV9onk
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 20, 2023
Whether it’s preseason or the Super Bowl always gotta celebrate a colts win over the bears https://t.co/awsYTHIgR9
— Tevin Studdard Sr. (@TevinStuddard) August 20, 2023
The clutchness of Sam Ehlinger gets the Colts get the W!! https://t.co/FqCv9kYSvX
— Derek Larger (@derek_larger) August 20, 2023
It’s preseason, but still a win. Good job by the reserves.
Daaaaaaaaaaa Colts! https://t.co/8pEOoZuKSY
— Adam Reinhart (@AdamReinhart1) August 20, 2023
Sunday mornings are better after a @Colts victory 🐴🏈#ForTheShoe @FOX59 https://t.co/zu96v1SZRX
— Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) August 20, 2023
We’re winning the Super Bowl! https://t.co/dYFOnB9hwb
— Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) August 20, 2023
Sam Ehlinger was the MVP of that game! #ForTheShoe https://t.co/IVHf7VOans
— Denton Askren (@DentonAskren) August 20, 2023
That is how you finish a game!! Go Colts! https://t.co/vgIK3ZTPW6
— Makayla Chriss (@mac2400) August 20, 2023
LET'S FRICKIN GOO! Great Work @Colts #93 💙💯💯 What a fun game to watch! @TheCreature93 https://t.co/mwpYngQEc5
— Ny (@IsidoroNayla) August 20, 2023
Best team in the league right there https://t.co/EwJnWXtvML
— krypt (@krvptify) August 20, 2023
We’re so back https://t.co/NkPJkjpZpS
— Henny🧪🌐 (@lilpipecleaner) August 20, 2023
WE ACTUALLY WON 😭😭 https://t.co/5rXOMAYnnr
— anabella (@nflanabella) August 20, 2023
#Colts QB: Gardner Minshew through 2 preseason games:
19/21, 179 yards, 1 TD / 0 turnovers, 117 Passer Rating.
That's with a 2nd string O-line that's been under fire for it's performances. pic.twitter.com/1Wv5FLTUuF
— Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) August 20, 2023
Colts are bringing their A-Game for halftime shows this year
Unbelievable vertical by this good boy pic.twitter.com/yQDmw4D9hM
— Football (@BostonConnr) August 20, 2023
Give credit for Khalid Kareem gutting through a rib injury to finish the game. He gets the sack to end it to give the #Colts a win. These are the things you like to see out of players fighting for a spot on an NFL roster. https://t.co/sC2dRypu8v
— Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) August 20, 2023
This Bears-Colts preseason game is reminding us all that we don't talk enough about Super Bowl XLI as an all-time Super Bowl uniform matchup. pic.twitter.com/bQ5IBLVm71
— NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) August 19, 2023
Nobody:
Me watching the Colts comeback against 3rd stringers in a meaningless preseason game:
— Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) August 20, 2023