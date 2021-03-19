Colts tweak Carson Wentz’s $10 million roster bonus

Quarterback Carson Wentz‘s first week as an official member of the Colts will include a tweak to his contract.

Wentz was set to receive a $10 million roster bonus on Friday, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he and the team have restructured how and when that money will be doled out.

The bonus will be split in half with $5 million paid out now and $5 million paid out next season. With $15 million of his $22 million salary for 2022 becoming guaranteed on Friday, chances are Wentz will still be around when it comes time to pay out th second half of that bonus.

With guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard eligible for extensions, we’ll see if moving Wentz’s money around is followed by word of deals for either of those players.

