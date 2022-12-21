Colts turn to their 3rd QB of the season, with Nick Foles to start vs. Chargers

For the second time this season, Matt Ryan has been benched.

Something had to give after the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead last week, allowing the biggest comeback in NFL history to the Minnesota Vikings. It wasn't all Ryan's fault, but he will take a seat for a Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Nick Foles, the former Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl hero, will start Monday night. The plan is for Foles to start the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Per Jeff Saturday, QB Nick Foles will start in #LACvsIND. pic.twitter.com/oX7MzHicAr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 21, 2022

Ryan was benched earlier this season. Frank Reich pulled him for Sam Ehlinger, which was a stunning move at the time. Ryan has struggled with turnovers and poor play most of the season. When Saturday got the job he reinstated Ryan as his starter, but that hasn't helped much. The Colts won their first game with Saturday at coach, against the Las Vegas Raiders, but then lost four in a row. The collapse against the Vikings was a huge embarrassment.

The Colts' trade for Ryan in the offseason turned out to be a bad one. Ryan has a league-leading 13 interceptions despite missing two games. He has also fumbled an astonishing 15 times. The Colts are 4-9-1, have already fired their coach and benched their quarterback twice.

Foles has not thrown a pass this season and threw only 35 with the Chicago Bears last season. He has been on four teams in the five seasons since winning Super Bowl MVP. He was added to the Colts mainly due to his familiarity with Reich, but he'll get a chance to start for an Indianapolis team that is playing out the string this season.