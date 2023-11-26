Colts turn Baker Mayfield pick into Jonathan Taylor touchdown, lead 10-3

Jonathan Taylor might be back.

The Colts running back looked like a former All-Pro late in the first quarter when he scored a touchdown to give Indianapolis a 10-3 lead over the Buccaneers.

First Taylor found a sliver of a lane to take a carry 17 yards down to the Tampa Bay 4-yard line. Then on the next play, he burrowed his way into the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of 2023.

Through the first quarter, Taylor has three carries for 30 yards.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception to linebacker Ronnie Harrison to give the Colts the opportunity to score. Harrison was just moved to the 53-man roster to take former Indianapolis linebacker Shaq Leonard’s spot.

Mayfield had an injury scare on Tampa Bay’s first drive when he went down after a QB sneak attempt from the 1-yard line. But after getting his ankle taped on the sideline, he returned to the game on the next possession. Kyle Trask was in for two plays, but couldn’t get the club into the end zone.