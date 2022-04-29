Should Colts try to trade up for QB Malik Willis?

One of the more shocking developments Thursday night during the 2022 NFL draft included the fall of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who went unselected in the first round.

As the Colts hold the No. 42 overall pick, they theoretically have a chance to trade up for Willis in the second round if they view him as a potential franchise option under center. But should the Colts be looking to move up Friday night to make that happen?

It’s one thing to try to trade up in the draft, but as Billy Madison wisely once said, “It takes two to tango…or something like that.” With other teams potentially wanting to move up as well, there could be a bidding war for Willis given his upside. As much as we know about Chris Ballard, the man doesn’t do bidding wars.

Here we take a quick look at all the factors going into a potential trade-up for Willis and we’ll give our verdict at the end on whether the Colts should try to make that move or not.

Highest ceiling in the class

Part of the reason it was so surprising to see Willis fall is because of his upside. Even his biggest detractors can’t deny the ceiling he provides for an NFL team if he’s developed correctly. His combination of arm talent, athleticism and mobility is the type of skill set we expect teams to be in on given today’s NFL landscape. No one would be shocked if Willis wound up being QB1 from this class a few years down the road.

Too much risky?

While the ceiling is certainly there, the floor with Willis is terrifying. Even after attending Auburn, Willis transferred to Liberty where he torched Division 1-AA competition. A player with his skillset should be expected to do that, especially after coming from an SEC program where he was a backup. The tools are extremely enticing, but Willis is undoubtedly a project. He could be at least two years away from truly starting as he develops his pocket awareness, throwing mechanics and overall accuracy. That presents major risk for a Colts team that may not need to make a big move at the position.

Matt Ryan is more than capable

The reason the Colts would go after Willis is because of his upside to be a franchise quarterback. And while we’ve established that upside is truly there, the risk is almost just as likely on the opposite end. With Matt Ryan in town after a trade earlier this offseason, the Colts already have an option more than capable of being the starter for the next two seasons. He’s not the long-term option. The Colts know that. But his game is still at the point where he can elevate an offense with the right weapons. That could be enough to deter the Colts from making a very risky pick.

Chris Ballard likely wants to add capital

Moving up will require losing more picks. The Colts already missed out on a first-rounder because of the Carson Wentz trade in 2021. It’s likely that Ballard wants to move back and add more picks this year rather than move up even if it is for arguably the top quarterback in this class. Given the way the board fell after Round 1, the likelihood of a trade back has increased. This becomes especially true if Willis continues to slip to No. 42 overall where the Colts could trade back and receive outstanding draft capital.

Verdict

The Colts need a franchise quarterback. There is no denying this notion. Willis presents that kind of ceiling if a team is able to get that kind of development out of him. I don’t doubt the Colts have the system and people in place to make that happen.

It just might be too risky at this point. Matt Ryan is more than capable of helping the Colts win the division over the next two seasons. Adding weapons around him—rather than adding his potential successor—only furthers that idea. More so, Ballard probably wants to trade back even more now that the draft board has fallen the way it has with the conclusion of Round 1.

Willis has the upside to be the best quarterback in this class and eventually, some team will take that chance. But it probably shouldn’t be the Colts, who find themselves in a prime spot to add high-upside prospects to bigger positions of need while also being able to add more draft capital either in 2022 or in 2023 when they have a better crop of quarterbacks waiting.

