The Colts may be adding a veteran for their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Colts hosted Kendall Lamm for a tryout on Thursday.

Lamm last played for the Titans last year. He appeared in 12 games with one start, playing 87 offensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps.

He started his career as a Texans undrafted free agent in 2015, becoming a starter at right tackle for the club in 2018. He then spent two years with the Browns before hitting the free agent market.

Tennessee released Lamm in March.

Colts try out Kendall Lamm originally appeared on Pro Football Talk