Colts’ training camp previews for each position
The Indianapolis Colts are set to officially begin training camp Tuesday when the veterans report to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.
As we do our best to get you prepared for the start of training camp, we previewed each position and every player within those positions before things really get rolling.
Here are the training camp previews for every position entering Colts training camp:
Quarterback
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Quarterbacks
Running Back
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Running Backs
Wide Receiver
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Wide Receivers
Tight Ends
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Tight Ends
Offensive Tackle
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Offensive Tackle
Interior Offensive Line
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Interior Offensive Line
Edge Rushers
AP Photo/AJ Mast
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Edge Rushers
Defensive Tackle
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Defensive Tackles
Linebackers
AP Photo/AJ Mast
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Linebackers
Cornerback
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Cornerbacks
Safety
AP Photo/Brett Carlsen
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Safety
Specialists
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Specialists
