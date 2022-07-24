Colts’ training camp previews for each position

The Indianapolis Colts are set to officially begin training camp Tuesday when the veterans report to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

As we do our best to get you prepared for the start of training camp, we previewed each position and every player within those positions before things really get rolling.

Here are the training camp previews for every position entering Colts training camp:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Quarterbacks

Running Back

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Running Backs

Wide Receiver

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Tight Ends

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Offensive Tackle

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Interior Offensive Line

Edge Rushers

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Edge Rushers

Defensive Tackle

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Linebackers

Cornerback

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Cornerbacks

Safety

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Safety

Specialists

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Colts’ 2022 training camp preview: Specialists

1

1