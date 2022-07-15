Colts’ training camp preview: Who are the newcomers in 2022?

The Indianapolis Colts added a lot of new faces to the 90-man roster this offseason through free agency, trades and the 2022 NFL draft.

In total, the Colts signed 13 players in free agency, selected eight players in the 2022 NFL draft, signed 17 undrafted rookies and added two players via trades. The Colts also signed a number of players to futures contracts, two of which weren’t with the team before the offseason began.

To help preview training camp, here’s a quick introduction to the newcomers to the Circle City this summer, listed by position:

QB Matt Ryan

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts sent a 2022 third-round pick in the draft to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Ryan, who is hoping for a fresh start after spending the first 14 years of his career in the state of Georgia. It hasn’t taken long to see Ryan command respect from his new teammates.

QB Nick Foles

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts signed Foles to a two-year deal this offseason as the backup to Ryan. His addition makes the quarterback room one of the most experienced positions on the roster.

QB Jack Coan

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Coan signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He’s likely looking to prove himself worthy of a spot on the practice squad.

RB Phillip Lindsay

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Lindsay signed with the Colts as a free agent following the 2022 NFL draft. With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines locked in, Lindsay will be competing for the RB3 role in the backfield.

RB Ty'Son Williams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Williams joined the Colts a few weeks after they signed Lindsay, proving they truly want stiff competition for that RB3 role in the backfield.

RB D'vonte Price

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Out of FIU, Price joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent. His 4.38 speed should look good during the preseason while giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot.

RB C.J. Verdell

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Another undrafted rookie free agent, Verdell joined the Colts out of Oregon where his senior season was cut short due to injury.

WR Alec Pierce

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The first selection the Colts made in the 2022 NFL draft, Pierce will be competing for a starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr. in the wide receiver room.

WR Kekoa Crawford

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Crawford was one of many undrafted free agents to sign with the Colts and will be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

WR Michael Young Jr.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

A teammate of Pierce’s out of Cincinnati, Young Jr. was also signed as an undrafted free agent.

WR Samson Nacua

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-2 wideout joins the Colts as an undrafted free agent from BYU where he hopes to make the practice squad.

WR Ethan Fernea

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Fernea was another undrafted rookie who signed out of UCLA despite his very little production in college.

TE Jelani Woods

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

One of the prized jewels of the 2022 draft class for the Colts, Woods brings incredible athleticism and upside. He may not start right away, but the Colts have very high hopes for the Virginia product.

TE Andrew Ogletree

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts love them some Ogletree, who was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. There’s a chance he forces the Colts to keep four tight ends on the roster.

OT Bernhard Raimann

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The third-round pick from the 2022 draft will be competing with Matt Pryor for the starting left tackle role during training camp.

OT Dennis Kelly

AP Photo/David Berding

The veteran swing tackle should be a solid asset as a depth piece along the offensive line after signing with the Colts in free agency following the draft.

OT Ryan Van Demark

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted rookie of out UConn, Van Demark is held in pretty high regard given the signing bonus the Colts signed him to following the draft.

OT Brandon Kemp

AP Photo

The 25-year-old offensive tackle joined the Colts this offseason after being waived by the Titans in April.

OT Jordan Murray

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was signed on a futures contract and is one of the few newcomers to have done so this offseason.

G Jason Spriggs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another intriguing depth piece added after the draft, Spriggs is competing for a backup role on the interior offensive line.

G Josh Seltzner

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

An undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Seltzner will be competing for the final interior spot on the offensive line and could find his way to the practice squad.

C Wesley French

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Behind Ryan Kelly, French is the only true center working at the position. However, the Colts would prefer to put Danny Pinter at center if something were to happen to Kelly. Nonetheless, French is likely competing for a spot on the practice squad.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Ngakoue was a part of a big trade for the Colts that included sending cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders. The hope is that his arrival will be a catalyst for a more consistent pass rush.

DE Bryan Cox

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cox joined the Colts during the spring workouts this offseason where he’ll look to compete in a crowded defensive end room at training camp.

DE Scott Patchan

Patchan joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State and Miami (FL) where he totaled 19.5 sacks during his collegiate career.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts brought in Odenigbo late in the offseason. He should be competing for the final spot in the defensive line room.

DT R.J. McIntosh

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McIntosh is also one of the newcomers to sign a futures deal with the team this offseason. He’s battling for a roster spot in a crowded interior defensive line room.

DT Eric Johnson

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Johnson was a fifth-round pick with the Colts during the 2022 NFL draft. He may be a bit more of a project, but there is clear upside given his size and athleticism.

DT Curtis Brooks

Syndication: The Enquirer

Brooks is a sleeper in this draft class. He may be a bit older and a bit shorter, but he has some serious burst and athleticism that could send him into a rotational role relatively early in his career.

DT Caeveon Patton

AP Photo/Ron Cortes

Patton is an undrafted rookie out of Texas State where he hopes to make enough of an impression to land a spot on the practice squad.

LB Brandon King

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran special teamer was signed in free agency, and he will be competing for a roster spot with a pair of undrafted rookies.

LB Jojo Domann

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Nebraska linebacker was one of the top undrafted free agents. He’s already made an impression with a strong spring and will be looking to carve out a role on the active roster.

LB Sterling Weatherford

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Another intriguing undrafted rookie, Weatherford made a handful of plays during the spring workouts. He transferred from the safety position and could be a strong asset on special teams and as a SAM backer if needed.

LB James Skalski

Syndication: The Greenville News

Skalski, an undrafted rookie free agent, comes from a powerhouse program. But it may be tough for him to make the roster given the talent already in the linebacker room.

LB Forrest Rhyne

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

The same goes for another undrafted rookie in Rhyne. He’s likely competing for a spot on the practice squad.

CB Stephon Gilmore

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

One of the biggest free agent additions for the Colts this offseason, the hope is that an improved pass rush combined with the talent of Gilmore on the outside will lead to a massive tier jump for the defense.

CB Brandon Facyson

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

One of the first free agents the Colts signed this offseason, Facyson will be competing with Isaiah Rodgers for the CB3 role, and he’s already made some noise from the spring.

CB Rodney Thomas II

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

An athletic specimen, Thomas was a seventh-round pick with the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft. He lined up all over the field during his time at Yale and should be an intriguing player to watch during training camp.

CB Tony Brown

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Brown hasn’t gotten a lot of run in the NFL since entering the league in 2018, but he joined the Colts in March just before free agency. His pedigree coming from Alabama is intriguing as he battles for the fifth spot in the cornerback room.

CB Dallis Flowers

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

An undrafted rookie, Flowers is competing for a roster spot, but his athleticism and skill set is intriguing enough to expect he will at least land on the practice squad.

CB Marcel Dabo

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The plans for Dabo will be interesting after the Colts added him via the International Player Pathway Program this offseason.

S Rodney McLeod

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more underrated additions to the defense this offseason, the Colts will find plenty of ways to use McLeod’s versatility and veteran savvy.

S Nick Cross

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The retirement of Khari Willis will expedite the process of getting Cross ready as the starter. The third-round pick has the tantalizing upside to be a major force on the defensive side of the ball for years to come.

S Armani Watts

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts brought in Watts during free agency likely to fill the vacated role left by George Odum. We’ll see how much he plays on defense, but the expectation is that Watts will be a major contributor on special teams.

S Trevor Denbow

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

An undrafted rookie, Denbow faces an uphill battle of making the roster with four players already locked in ahead of him.

K Jake Verity

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Verity joined the Colts on a futures contract and will be competing with incumbent starter Rodrigo Blankenship.

