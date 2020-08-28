Colts’ training camp practice roundup: Aug. 28

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the practice field for training camp on Friday after canceling practice on Thursday in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
With just over two weeks until the start of the regular season for the Colts, this time is crucial for many players. Here’s a quick roundup of Friday’s practice at West 56th Street on August 28:
Ben Banogu returns from his ankle injury
Ben Banogu is back today for the Colts. Had rolled his ankle in Monday’s workout.
Some significant Colts missing Friday
Only 5 Colts out, I think: Pascal, Campbell, Moore, Marcus Johnson, Day
Philip Rivers spreading the ball around efficiently
Rivers starts 9-9 today, completions to eight different receivers. #Colts
Dezmon Patmon bounces back from a drop
Drop for Pittman, then Rivers came right back to him for a catch
Rivers finished 12-of-18
Had Rivers 12-of-18 on the day. Shaky red zone period for the starting offense.
Big ‘scrimmage’ day tomorrow at Lucas Oil.
Sounds like the players will be making a statement on social injustice soon.
Colts are making a statement
QB Jacoby Brissett speaking for the Colts — his teammates, coaches and staff. “We’re here because we’re hurt,” he says.
Said team successfully registered 100% of its players to vote yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WBCPMO8b7I
Colts detail their plan for social justice issues
Colts say they'll have major areas of focus in 2020:
— Voting/getting people registered
— Community police engagement and helping mend relationship between police and community
— "Re-doubling" efforts to support IPS
— Getting food to low-income areas in Indianapolis https://t.co/xEaAzkXktW
The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday for another dress rehearsal scrimmage.