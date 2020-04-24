Colts trade up with Browns to take Wisconsin speed back Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts traded up in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday to take Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts swapped places with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 41 pick, sending the No. 44 pick and the No. 160 pick in return. The Browns selected LSU safety Grant Delpit with the No. 44 pick.

Taylor’s a burner

A two-time first-team All-American with the Badgers, Taylor was the fastest running back at the NFL scouting combine, clocking in with a 4.39 40-yard dash.

Taylor rushed for 2,194 yards as a sophomore and 2,003 yards as a junior to become the third player in NCAA history with a pair of 2,000-yard rushing seasons.

He was no slouch his freshman season either, tallying 1,977 rushing yards to set an FBS record for a first-year player.

The Colts drafted the fastest running back in the draft to join Marlon Mack in the backfield. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

He’s the fourth leading rusher in FBS history with 6,174 yards on the ground in three seasons.

He’ll join Marlon Mack to give the Colts a dangerous one-two punch out of the backfield.

Fumbles are a problem

The knock on Taylor is ball security. He fumbled 18 times during his three seasons in Madison and dropped eight passes.

Yahoo Sports draft expert Eric Edholm noted that his 963 touches at Wisconsin could be a concern for his durability in the NFL. That he joins a 1,000-yard rusher in Mack in the Colts backfield indicates that he won’t be leaned on as a bell cow back as a rookie.

Edholm had Taylor rated as the No. 36 prospect in the draft.

