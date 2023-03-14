Colts to trade Stephon Gilmore: How Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday in a move that likely stunned some fans.

The Cowboys acquired the five-time Pro Bowl corner in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick.

At 32 years old, Gilmore still had a solid year for the team, where he allowed just under a 55% completion rate and a 73.9 passer rating in coverage.

The Colts will now need depth to replace Gilmore’s production in the secondary.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big trade the Colts made Tuesday:

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Colts CB Stephon Gilmore lands with the #Cowboys in a blockbuster trade. pic.twitter.com/sKr7ylW2g4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

I just screamed in my car https://t.co/aIuMaJipXC — Coach Essang (@UkohEssang) March 14, 2023

zero part of me hates this. we are rebuilding. this is part of it https://t.co/A7Hlu0ioQw — Luke Robbins (@LukeVTheWorld) March 14, 2023

I like this for this CB room, he still can play at 33 and it’s only a year https://t.co/ZK569k7Bx6 — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) March 14, 2023

Ok Cowboys now we talking! Gilmore x Diggs! Defense looking superior! https://t.co/gGmqK9UTJu pic.twitter.com/omNGBdCrm0 — CowboysFanTalk (@Cowboys_FanTalk) March 14, 2023

Gilmore started 16 games for Indianapolis last season. 2 picks & 11 PBUs. PFF gave him a 79 overall grade on the season, 81.1 in coverage. if those types of things move you at all. well worth a 5th round pick. exactly the type of move I love to see the Cowboys make. https://t.co/ZWkQDMo4Ns — David Helman (@davidhelman_) March 14, 2023

Ramsey & X. Gilly & Diggs. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 14, 2023

Current mood in Dallas after landing Stephon Gilmore 😅 @mspears96 pic.twitter.com/hBhPAWM02N — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 14, 2023

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs fought over who would get Stephon Gilmore’s jersey after the Cowboys played the Colts in December pic.twitter.com/slayGvNuWC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 14, 2023

I like that 👀 https://t.co/KMYhQiNEsx — Edgar O. Garcia Jr (@Edgar_Garciajr) March 14, 2023

It really sucks to watch this man’s career go down. Now he’s just a trade piece for whatever team he’s on https://t.co/NPJ6xhWP5a — Bong, James Bong (@SmokeeyJones420) March 14, 2023

Regarding the trade compensation on Stephon Gilmore, I love the guy but at his age and that position, no one is giving you much of anything. Good move for the Cowboys if they don’t mind absorbing the cap hit (around $12M). — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 14, 2023

I need someone to explain to me , like I’m a 8 year old child , how is Stephon Gilmore only worth a compensatory 5th round pick ??? — RastaMaal (@MaalKoolin) March 14, 2023

Stephon Gilmore isn’t who he used to be but you add him to a very nice secondary and he’ll be exactly what you need him to be — D (@txforever) March 14, 2023

Dan Quinn leading a top 3 defensive unit with the addition of Stephon Gilmore pic.twitter.com/5RlyXLfCSs — Dr. Don Keedic PhD (@DonKeedicPhD) March 14, 2023

Wow did not see the Stephon Gilmore trade coming.I'll give kudos where a kudos is due to front office for getting an actual contributor & not a camp body on bargain basement talent hoping to make the team.Get Wagner & a legit Wr2 with speed & route running ability and we're good — Michael Pineapple Smith (@Mavmp97Jr) March 14, 2023

Congrats my brother! It was a pleasure playing next to you. Real one 💯 https://t.co/jH6pPc1wmm — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) March 14, 2023

Well damn — Darius Shaquille Leonard (@dsleon45) March 14, 2023

Diggs and Gilly gon be so fire. — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) March 14, 2023

