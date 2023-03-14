Colts to trade Stephon Gilmore: How Twitter reacted

Meghan Hall
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday in a move that likely stunned some fans.

The Cowboys acquired the five-time Pro Bowl corner in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick.

At 32 years old, Gilmore still had a solid year for the team, where he allowed just under a 55% completion rate and a 73.9 passer rating in coverage.

The Colts will now need depth to replace Gilmore’s production in the secondary.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big trade the Colts made Tuesday:

