Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Bills: Full details on deadline deal

The Indianapolis Colts snuck in a trade during the final minutes ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday, sending running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.

As more details emerge from the deal, it was expected that Hines was going to be moved before the deadline. In return for sending Hines to Buffalo, the Colts received a draft pick and another depth running back in exchange.

Here are the full details of the trade:

Colts receive

– RB Zack Moss

– Conditional 2023 sixth-round pick Bills receive

– RB Nyheim Hines

We will update the conditions of the pick when they are reported.

Trading away Hines was a move the Colts probably needed to make. Though he’s talented, he was often underutilized this season and was the 12th-highest paid running back in terms of average annual value.

Moss has had an embattled career with the Bills. A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, he showed promise during his rookie season but has seen dwindling playing time over the last two seasons.

He is expected to slot into the backup running back role behind Jonathan Taylor and alongside Deon Jackson.

In addition, the Colts now have eight selections in the 2023 NFL draft.

