Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Bills

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It was reported late Monday night that teams were interested in trading for Hines before the deadline and with the Colts heading into the second half of the season without much hope for the playoffs, it made sense to get some compensation for the talented back.

The Colts are sending Hines to the Bills in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a condition 2023 sixth-round pick.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Hines has been an explosive and exciting asset to the offense for the majority of his tenure. Sometimes he isn’t used as much as he should be, but he’s shown plenty of flashes when it comes to making plays both as a runner and a receiver.

Since entering the league in 2018, Hines has appeared in 72 games (16 starts). He has taken 300 carries for 1,205 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He also has 235 receptions on 300 targets for 1,725 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Hines also contributes plenty on special teams as a punt returner, a role he held with the Colts since the end of the 2019 season. On 73 career punt returns, Hines has gained 862 yards (11.8 yards per return) and two touchdowns—both of which came against the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

The 25-year-old back is under contract through the 2024 season with an average annual value of $6.2 million.

Hines will be missed out of the backfield due to his versatility and explosiveness, but this team needed to acquire draft capital in order to potentially make a move for a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

