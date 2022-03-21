Colts trade for QB Matt Ryan: 7 things to know

The Indianapolis Colts made a splash move on Monday by trading a 2022 third-round pick for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The move solidifies the position for at least two more seasons given Ryan’s current deal. The Colts may rework some of the language and guaranteed money of the contract, but he should be expected to be under center for the next two seasons.

As the Colts bring in their new quarterback, here are seven things to know:

An upgrade at QB

Though it took the Colts a while to make a move, the finally did on Monday. And with that move came an upgrade at the game’s most valuable position. After trading Carson Wentz for two third-round picks to the Washington Commanders, the Colts only had to give up one of their third-rounders in 2022 to get Ryan.

In almost all aspects, this will be viewed as an upgrade. Ryan has the leadership qualities and skills to fit very nicely into Frank Reich’s scheme. And all it took was sending a third-rounder.

Colts can still draft a QB

Even with Ryan now under center for the next two seasons, the Colts still have the draft capital to grab their potential franchise quarterback. Being able to keep both their second-round (No. 42) and the other third-rounder (No. 73) means the Colts can make moves for a quarterback.

With so many teams in the draft looking to grab one of the options late in the first round, the Colts may have to move up. But that avenue is still possible because Chris Ballard only had to give up one third-round pick.

Matt Ryan's contract is not that bad

While it may seem on the surface that Ryan’s deal will hurt the Colts, it’s not too bad at all. Without major changes expected to come to his current deal, Ryan has two years left on his current contract.

The Colts are currently on the hook for salary-cap hits of $24.7 million and $29.2 million in each of the next two seasons, respectively. They are expected to have around $15-16 million in salary-cap space after this trade.

Potential end to a streak?

If and when Matt Ryan takes the field for the Colts in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he will be the fifth different starting quarterback since 2018. After getting just one season out of Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz, Ryan may be able to end that streak if he stays for two seasons.

Part of why Frank Reich’s offense hasn’t been able to take that next elite step is because of the changes at quarterback. With a smart mind like Ryan’s, maybe that changes with some stability at the position.

What Ryan brings to the Colts offense

Take a look here at the fantastic breakdown from Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire on what Ryan brings to the Colts offense.

Consistency is key

If Ryan has been one thing throughout his career, it has been consistent. That’s something the Colts can’t say about the state of their quarterback room over the last four seasons.

Ryan has thrown for least 4,000 yards in every campaign since the 2011 season. His completion percentage has dipped below 65% just once since 2012. He’s coming off of a 2021 season with four game-winning drives despite not having Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley for the majority of the campaign.

Updated draft order

With the trade details coming through, here is what the Colts are looking at in terms of draft picks in 2022:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

Round 4 | No. 122 overall

Round 5 | No. 159 overall

Round 5 | No. 179 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 | No. 216 overall (compensatory)

Round 7 | No. 239 overall

