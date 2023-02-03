Colts trade up for QB in latest Draft Wire mock draft

Over the next few months, the Indianapolis Colts will be one of the teams talked about the most when it comes to the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s difficult to say what direction they’ll go in without knowing who their head coach will be, but we do know that general manager Chris Ballard is more than likely going to select a quarterback. Which one that will be and at what spot remain the biggest questions.

In Draft Wire’s latest mock draft from the Senior Bowl, the Colts moved up to the No. 1 overall pick to select former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

“The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears, as they could fall in love with one of this year’s top quarterback prospects, and want to jump the division-rival Texans (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more) to make sure they get their man. While that should be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, it won’t surprise me if the become enamored with Levis’ physical tools, looking past his flaws and inconsistencies in favor of the upside.“

We are going to debate which quarterback prospect is the best fit for the Colts throughout the offseason. Again, it’s difficult to know for sure who the Colts might target considering we don’t know who the coach is. Certain coaches will work better with certain prospects.

Levis certainly is intriguing. He has the size, arm talent and leadership qualities that NFL teams covet. He also worked in an offense that featured Levis going through progressions and making checks at the line. That’s important for a prospect who likely will need to jump right into being a starter.

On the other hand, there are mechanical issues that need to be cleaned up, and there are plenty of turnover-worthy throws throughout his tape.

We’re far from this discourse being over, and Levis is likely going to be right in the middle of the fold when draft night comes around.

