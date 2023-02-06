Report: Colts blocking DC Gus Bradley from leaving
The Colts are reportedly blocking DC Gus Bradley from leaving.
The Colts are reportedly blocking DC Gus Bradley from leaving.
The team wearing white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls but the Eagles wore their green jerseys when they defeated the Patriots in 2018.
The big game is almost here, and we want to share with you some traditional appetizers with a Chicken Salad Chick twist.
Former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was named the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player, following the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
STORY: U.S. military fighter aircraft brought down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.The mission capped a dramatic saga that drew a spotlight on worsening U.S.-China relations.“We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviator who did it.”Washington has called the balloon a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.“On Wednesday when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible…”Military leaders advised against shooting down the balloon when it was over Montana due to the risk of falling debris, officials said.The shootdown came shortly after the U.S. government ordered a halt to flights around the South Carolina coast due to what it called an undisclosed “national security effort.”The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction to clear airspace, blocking flights within 100 square miles – mostly over the Atlantic Ocean, according to a document posted by the FAA.The notice warned the military could use deadly force if airplanes violate the restrictions and do not comply with orders to leave.China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that the flight of the "airship" over the United States was a force majeure accident and accused U.S. politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit Beijing.The suspected Chinese spy balloon prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China this week that had been expected to start on Friday.The Pentagon said on Friday that another Chinese balloon was observed over Latin America, without saying where exactly.The U.S. military said it will attempt to quickly recover key elements of the balloon among the debris off the coast of South Carolina.
The Senior Bowl, a college all-star game that is far better known for the evaluation of players during the week of practice than for the game itself, happened on Saturday. The Nationals beat the Americans, 27-10. Which means absolutely nothing, unless you bet on the game. (And if you bet on the game, you might [more]
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Jaromír Jágr celebrated his 51st birthday about a week early by scoring his 1,099th goal to overtake Wayne Gretzky at the top of the chart. Jágr, who will turn 51 on Feb. 15, scored for the Kladno Knights on Sunday in 5-4 loss at Trinec in the Czech league. The winger, who was the NHL’s second highest point scorer in 2018 when he was released by the Calgary Flames, got his 1,099 goals in professional games and at international tournaments.
Here is a look at three realistic options Kellen Moore could bring from Dallas to Los Angeles.
Amon-Ra St. Brown won the best catch competition and also scored a touchdown during Pro Bowl Games festivities
One jersey number stands out among all the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks over the last 56 years.
Motown icons Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy were honored at the MusiCares Persons of the Year Gala on Friday night, ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
Many seniors end up struggling in retirement because they underestimate how much healthcare will cost them. An average retired couple aged 65 today could need as much as $315,000 in after-tax dollars to pay for medical care in retirement, according to Fidelity. If the idea of having to cover senior healthcare costs is daunting to you, you're in good company.
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor revealed his list of the top 5 greatest defenders of all time and some commissions are causing controversy.
A former Florida CEO was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison after evading his federal income taxes.
The recall includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts and other products sold in Massachusetts and other states.
Letters to the editor.
STORY: U.S. military fighter aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, drawing to a close a dramatic saga that shone a spotlight on worsening Sino-U.S. relations.Biden said he had issued an order on Wednesday (February 1) to take down the balloon, but the Pentagon had recommended waiting until it could be done over open water.Multiple fighter and refuelling aircraft were involved in the mission, but only one -- an F-22 fighter jet -- took the shot, using a single AIM-9X missile, a senior U.S. military official said. The balloon was shot down about six nautical miles off the U.S. coast, the official said.
The godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne took home two awards at the pre-show Grammy Premiere ceremony today (Feb. 5) at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, winning best rock album for Patient Number 9 as well as best metal performance for the song “Degradation Rules” from the 2022 record. The 74-year-old Osbourne, who has been battling health … Grammys 2023: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Album Read More » The post Grammys 2023: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Metal Performance, Bes
The first 12 marijuana dispensaries in Springfield have been approved by the Division of Cannabis Regulation to begin selling recreational products.
Texas senator says he ‘never said I’m going to unilaterally comply’ with his own proposed restriction