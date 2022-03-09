Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders for multiple draft picks

Trade terms, per sources… Colts get:

🏈2022 third-round pick

🏈2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

🏈2022 second-round pick Commanders get:

🏈QB Carson Wentz

🏈2022 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The Washington Commanders have landed their veteran starting quarterback, trading multiple draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts for Carson Wentz, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts are set to receive Washington’s third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, as well as a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft that can become a second-rounder based on certain incentives, according do Schefter.

Both teams are also swapping second-round picks in this year’s draft.

Washington had reportedly made a strong offer for Russell Wilson before he was ultimately dealt to the Denver Broncos, and now they land a lesser passer for a lower cost.

This move likely takes the Commanders out of the running for a quarterback at the No. 11 overall pick in the this year’s draft, freeing them up to address their needs along the offensive line or perhaps at linebacker.

