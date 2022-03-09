Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington for package of picks

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

In a move that should heat up an already heated up NFC East rivalry, the Washington Commanders are acquiring former Eagles and current Colts quarterback Carson Wentz for a package of draft picks.

The Colts were already on the books for the $15 million in guarantees, but the trade which was completed before March 18, saves Indianapolis $13.3 million against the salary cap, while avoiding having to pay a $6.3 million bonus.

If Wentz was on the team post-March 18, then his $22 million base salary would have been fully guaranteed.

The move comes almost a year after the Colts agreed to acquire Wentz from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick — which became a first-round pick based on a snap count threshold reached.

Wentz is now having to reassess his future again after imploding down the stretch, including an ugly loss in the season finale to the Jaguars.

How it impacts Philadelphia

The Eagles were expected to visit Wentz and the Colts during the 2022 NFL season, now they’ll meet twice in two highly anticipated games that should be must-see television.

Last season with the Colts, Wentz had 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, with a 54.7 QBR, and 62.4% completion rate.

Financial impact for Washington

According to Adam Schefter, Washington is paying the full $28 million due to Wentz this year, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.

