Colts trade Evan Boehm to Dolphins

For the second time today, the Dolphins have traded for an interior offensive lineman.

This time it’s center/guard Evan Boehm, who is being traded from Indianapolis to Miami. The two teams are swapping draft picks as part of the deal. Although the picks are undisclosed, trades like this usually would mean a sixth-round pick going to the Colts and a seventh-round pick coming back to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins also made a trade with the Vikings to acquire guard Danny Isadora today. Clearly, Miami wasn’t satisfied with its interior offensive line.

A 2016 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, Boehm has also spent time with the Rams before ending up on the Colts. Last year he played in 11 games in Indianapolis, starting four.