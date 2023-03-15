Colts to sign free-agent DT Taven Bryan

The Cowboys have found a partner for Trevon Diggs at cornerback, acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore in a trade.
Ezekiel Elliott, a two-time NFL rushing champion, will leave the Cowboys as the third-leading rusher in franchise history.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England. The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is [more]
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his decision. That much is clear. Currently appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers said, “This isn’t a decision day. That’s already happened. We’re already days past this.” It’s unclear whether he’s going to eventually disclose his decision. Many believe that the decision is that he will accept a [more]
The Patriots added their newest offensive weapon.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
The FS1 analyst thinks the Stephon Gilmore trade takes the Dallas Cowboys defense to the next level.
Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The Chiefs suddenly need to get to work on rebuilding their wide receiver corps.