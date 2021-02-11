Colts trade back, pick OT Liam Eichenburg in The Athletic mock draft

Through the early part of the offseason, there has been a lot of talk about the Indianapolis Colts potentially trading up in the 2021 NFL draft to select a quarterback.

While that’s a possibility, there is the same amount of potential that they trade back from No. 21 overall. We know how much Chris Ballard loves those picks and if they aren’t moving up to get a quarterback, this move should be highly considered.

In the latest mock draft from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, the Colts did just that—trading back with the Buffalo Bills to No. 30 overall.

Buffalo receives:

2021 first-round pick (No. 21 overall Indianapolis receives:

2021 first-round pick (No. 30 overall)

2021 third-round pick (No. 93 overall)

2021 fifth-round pick 30. Indianapolis Colts (from BUF) — Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame Several of the Colts’ options at left tackle were scooped up before their pick at No. 21, but in this scenario they able to move back, pick up extra draft picks and land a solid tackle option. Eichenberg has only average athletic traits, but his veteran awareness and strong hands help him win the point-of-attack.

In the very real possibility Ballard trades back to add picks, Eichenberg would be an intriguing target. He’s a pro-ready prospect at offensive tackle and would be the immediate replacement for the retired Anthony Castonzo from the jump.

Eichenberg brings sound technique, toughness and a polished game to the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t allow a sack in his final two seasons at Notre Dame.

It wouldn’t be a sexy pick, but Eichenberg should certainly be on the radar for the Colts if they trade back.

