Colts trade back in Chad Reuter’s 4-round mock draft

In Chad Reuter’s four-round mock draft for NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts traded back from the No. 21 overall pick in order to recoup some of the draft capital they lost in the Carson Wentz trade.

In Reuter’s mock draft, the Colts moved back five spots to No. 26, trading with the Cleveland Browns and acquiring their fourth and fifth-round picks in 2021.

At No. 26, the Colts used their selection to grab former Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

T.Y. Hilton’s time in Indianapolis appears to be over, and it’s tough to pick a more obvious replacement than Toney. Carson Wentz will love throwing to the quick and explosive former Gator whether he’s in the slot or outside.

Adding to the wide receiver corps is necessary this offseason. The Colts have to get more weapons for Wentz to work with and drafting a wideout is certainly in the cards. Whether that will be in the first round remains to be seen given Chris Ballard’s history.

The Colts made the following picks in the rest of the mock draft, adding to some key positions of need:

No. 54: OT Samuel Cosmi, USC

No. 111 (via CLE): EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

No. 128: S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

Cosmi would be a fantastic add for the Colts in the second round. He has the potential to be the franchise left tackle right after Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason.

Weaver fits the mold of the edge rusher for the Colts in terms of length and he may be viewed more as a power rusher at the next level. The Draft Network cites his ability to win on the edge with length but that he also has a lack of bend to his game.

Cisco would be moving into the depth role behind Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon but The Draft Network stated issues with run fits and tackling, which is what the Colts dealt with in Malik Hooker. A rangy safety but one that doesn’t really make plays against the run. Though in the fourth round, the risk isn’t as high.

It will be interesting to see how free agency will impact the Colts’ draft in April, but trading back is certainly in the cards for Ballard.

Related