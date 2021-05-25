Colts ‘on track’ to approval for full stadium capacity in 2021

The 2020 season gave the NFL a unique experience in that there weren’t any fans at the games due to COVID-19. It seems that won’t be an issue in 2021 for the Indianapolis Colts or the 31 other teams around the league.

Though they haven’t been fully approved yet, the Colts are one of two teams (Denver) “on track” to have full capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium during the 2021 season, per Judy Battista of ESPN. The 30 other teams have all been approved for full capacity.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

Not only are the Colts likely to have full capacity at the stadium during the 2021 season, but it also seems fans will be allowed back for training camp when the Colts arrive at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield toward the end of the summer.

The Colts have yet to get full approval for that as well, but head coach Frank Reich told the media at OTAs that it’s looking good for the team to return to their training camp site.

The Colts are also hoping to get approved in hosting the Carolina Panthers for joint practices ahead of the Week 1 preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Regardless, it seems the league is moving forward with getting back to normal following the pandemic, and the Colts shouldn’t be too far behind with their approval for capacity during the season.