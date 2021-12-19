Colts topple Patriots, 27-17: Instant analysis

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) gave the home crowd a scare late but managed to fend off the fourth-quarter comeback of the New England Patriots (9-5). With the final score of 27-17, this is the first Colts victory over the Evil Empire since 2009, and the biggest win of this 2021 season.

The Colts dominated in all three phases for the first two and a half quarters, pitching a shutout, 20-0, before a late surge had every fan on the edge of a seat with flashbacks of prior blown leads. However, with one huge run, bursting through the Patriots defense, Jonathan Taylor called ballgame with a 67-yard rushing touchdown.

Taylor is, as always, our player of the season after coming up huge when this team needed him most of all.

Here’s our instant analysis from this Week 15 win:

What went right

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts defense bullied Patriots quarterback Mac Jones early and often in this game. The young signal-caller was feeling the pressure and it showed in his mistakes. The defense forced two turnovers on interceptions thrown by Jones, one by Darius Leonard coming at a critical moment in the red zone. This defense played with a fire and motivation more than has been seen all year, and they were one of the big reasons this game went the way it did at the end of the day.

The play of the special teams unit deserves a shoutout as well for coming up with a huge game-changing takeaway. An early blocked punt was taken in by linebacker E.J. Speed for a touchdown. This was Speed’s second such touchdown on the season. These were the kind of opportunities the Colts had to have to beat one of the top teams in the AFC, and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s group delivered just that.

Much was made of Bill Belichick, and how he always takes away whatever the other team does best, and how the Colts were not gonna be able to run on him or his team

Guess what?

They DID JUST THAT to the sweet tune of 226 total yards rushing with 170 coming courtesy of MVP candidate running back Jonathan Taylor running like a freight train all over Lucas Oil Stadium. Taylor put an exclamation point on why he deserves consideration as not just the best running back in the NFL this season, but best player period. Taylor controlled this game from start to finish and it will be exciting to see how far he can take this Colts squad.

Story continues

What went wrong

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Sadly, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was somewhat of a non-factor in this game. His stat line of 5-of-12 passing for just 57 yards, one touchdown and one very bad interception are pedestrian numbers, to say the least. In a prime-time game under the lights at home, one would expect your franchise quarterback to have more of an impact in a game with such heavy playoff implications.

The other unfortunate occurrence came from a scuffle involving Colts wide-out Michael Pittman Jr. and Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. Dugger, to put it plainly, assaulted Pittman, ripping his helmet off and throwing punches in full view of the officials. This started a brawl in the pile as Pittman did not seem to enjoy being assaulted from behind, and for some strange reason, both players were ejected instead of just the obvious instigator. This is even after Patriots LB Matt Judon had taken multiple shots to quarterback Carson Wentz’s face/neck after a sack which caused some jawing back and forth between them. One can only hope the behavior of these two players comes with a large fine to persuade them that antics like what was shown tonight don’t happen again in the future.

The Bottom Line

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts needed this victory more than any other thus far to greatly increase the teams chances of making the playoffs. With this victory, the Colts moved up into the fifth-ranked spot in the AFC with a slim chance of still winning the division barring the outcome of the Titans final few games. This was a prime-time showdown where great teams and great players have to shine under the lights, and this Colts team, and its greatest player Jonathan Taylor shined brightest.

1

1