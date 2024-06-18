Colts take top TE Colston Loveland in 2025 NFL mock draft

The mock draft machine never stops, and in a recent mock from Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson, he has the Indianapolis Colts selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at 13th overall.

At 6-5 – 246 pounds with excellent athleticism, Loveland would add another pass-catching threat to the Colts’ offense via the tight end position.

Last season, during Michigan’s National Championship run, Loveland caught 45 of his 62 targets at 14.4 yards per catch with four touchdowns. He played almost half of his snaps from the slot, and 19 percent came lined up on the boundary.

Loveland’s 649 receiving yards were the fifth-most among tight ends in 2023, along with ranking fourth in average yards per catch and third in yards per route run, an efficiency metric from PFF.

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network notes that Loveland already has “an extremely impressive route tree” and an “otherworldly blend of explosiveness, short-area agility, fluidity, and bend.” Cummings does add that blocking is an area where he can still improve.

Here is a snippet of what else Cummings had to say in his scouting report:

“Loveland has the ability to be a mismatch generator and impact starter at the TE spot, with uncommon gravity and schematic value as an independent separator.”

Over the years we’ve seen GM Chris Ballard invest into the tight end position through the draft, but he very well may have to do so once again in 2025, whether that be in search of depth, high-end talent, or both.

Mo Alie-Cox is currently entering the final year of his deal, as is Kylen Granson. The opportunity for Jelani Woods to thrive in Shane Steichen’s offense as a pass-catching threat is there, but after missing the 2023 season with injuries, he is still largely unproven.

Not to be forgotten about either, but the draft is about planning ahead, and the 2025 season is also the final year of Woods and Drew Ogletree’s rookie deals.

The Colts will enter the 2024 season with a tight end room made up of a diverse group of skill sets. How this season and free agency unfold will be key in determining how early the Colts draft a tight end next April.

