Colts’ Tony Brown contract details

The Indianapolis Colts re-signed cornerback Tony Brown during free agency, adding some depth to the defense while keeping a special teams contributor around.

It’s just a one-year deal for the 27-year-old so there isn’t a whole lot to break down. According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, here’s how the one-year deal looks.

$1.08 million base salary ($347,500 guaranteed)

$152,500 signing bonus

The Colts have a massive need at the cornerback position following the trade that sent Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys. With both Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. in contract years, the room is incredibly thin.

We should expect the Colts to make a move both in free agency and the 2023 NFL draft while Brown continues his work as a depth piece on defense and a mainstay on special teams.

