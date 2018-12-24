Colts-Titans set for Week 17 Sunday Night Football

The final game of the regular season will essentially be the first game of the postseason.

The Colts will face the Titans on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week 17, the last game of the regular season and the only game of Week 17 that is effectively a playoff game for both teams: The winner will go to the playoffs, and the loser’s season will be done.

Both the Colts and Titans are 9-6 and one game behind the 10-5 Texans in the AFC South. If the Texans lose to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, the Colts-Titans winner will win the AFC South. If the Texans beat the Jaguars, the Colts-Titans winner will be the final AFC wild card.

On the field, the biggest question is whether Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will be able to go. Mariota got hurt on Saturday and it was backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert who led the Titans to a win in the second half. The Titans hope they’ll have Mariota back on Sunday.