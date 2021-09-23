Colts-Titans: Eight prop bets for Sunday’s game

The Indianapolis Colts are undeniably off to a slow start this season, after suffering early losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

It’s obviously disappointing for Colts fans, who are hoping for the team to build on last season’s 11-5 record and subsequent playoff berth.

That said, this Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans looms large. A win over an AFC South rival would go a long way toward righting the ship. Conversely, a loss would drop the Colts to 0-3 and make another playoff berth extremely unlikely.

Tennessee is 1-1 with a win over the Seahawks and a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Colts are 4½-point underdogs against the Titans, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

With all that in mind, Colts Wire presents eight proposition bets for Sunday’s Colts-Titans game.

Colts vs. Titans: Who wins?

[pickup_prop id="12411">

Over/under: Total points

[pickup_prop id="12413">

Which team will score first?

[pickup_prop id="12423">

Which player will score the game's first points?

[pickup_prop id="12422">

Will Jonathan Taylor score in Week 3?

[pickup_prop id="12415">

Who will lead the Colts in receiving yards in Week 3?

[pickup_prop id="12416">

Jonathan Taylor vs. Derrick Henry: Who will have more total yards?

[pickup_prop id="12418">

Who will take more snaps for the Colts: Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley?

[pickup_prop id="12551">

1

1