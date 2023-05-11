Colts’ all-time record against 2023 opponents
The Indianapolis Colts will announce the 2023 NFL schedule Thursday night, and we already know who the list of opponents are for the upcoming campaign.
The Colts are set to face nine AFC opponents and five NFC opponents in 2023. Nine of those games will be at home while seven will be on the road. The Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots technically is a neutral site game even though they have to travel to Germany for it.
Here’s a look at the team’s all-time record against each opponent on the 2023 schedule:
Tennessee Titans (35-21)
Jacksonville Jaguars (27-17)
Houston Texans (31-10-1)
Cleveland Browns (15-15)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-21)
New Orleans Saints (5-8)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (9-10)
Los Angeles Rams (23-20-2)
Cincinnati Bengals (18-12)
Atlanta Falcons (15-2)
Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
Carolina Panthers (2-5)
New England Patriots (29-49)
