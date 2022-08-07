Colts’ tight-knit offensive line welcoming new pieces

When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts offensive line, chemistry is always at the forefront of the conversation.

As a unit working to get back into the elite tier of offensive lines across the NFL, they will be welcoming two new starters along the front five at left tackle and right guard.

Chemistry is built through shared experience and success together as a unit. A standard has been set since right tackle Braden Smith entered the league in 2018, and the unit has tried to uphold that standard ever since.

There have been bumps along the way in recent seasons, and Smith remarked that chemistry isn’t something that can be forced. It has to occur naturally and organically on its own.

“I mean you can’t fake chemistry. I think we’re just a tight-knit group as it is, we always have been,” Smith told reporters Saturday. “I feel like that kind of just reflects on the field the last couple years. You hear about some groups that aren’t as close and I mean it shows.”

At left tackle, the Colts are still trying to find the replacement for longtime starter Anthony Castonzo, who retired following the 2020 season. The Eric Fisher experiment didn’t work, and now they are leaning on a competition between the versatile veteran Matt Pryor and rookie third-round pick Bernhard Raimann.

Through the first two weeks of camp, it has been Pryor’s job to lose. He’s taken every rep with the first-team offense since the spring as the Colts hope to find the answer to the vacant role on Matt Ryan’s blindside.

“Matt has played left tackle before so it’s not like he hasn’t ever done it before,” Smith said.

On the other side of the line, third-year lineman Danny Pinter has been leading the competition at right guard following the departure of Mark Glowinski, who was the starter for the last four seasons.

Pinter, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, was selected for exactly this role. The Colts knew he had some development to go through, but Smith sees a player ready to take advantage of an opportunity.

Story continues

“It’s Danny’s first time at guard but I mean he’s an experienced guy, smart guy and willing to learn. He’s been doing a great job just getting better every day,” said Smith.

As for Pinter himself, it’s easy to buy into the standard that has been set by Smith, Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly.

“Yeah, those dudes definitely set a standard a long time ago for what it means to be a Colts offensive lineman and I think the best way to put it is just work,” Pinter said Thursday at training camp. “We’ve got an awesome group of guys that are humble and just want to work and play for each other.”

The offensive line is a major storyline to watch throughout training camp and the preseason, especially considering there’s a new quarterback under center for the fifth consecutive season.

Building chemistry is always a key factor for the offensive line, but we may not know how well the unit works together until the season has already gotten underway.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Zaire Franklin quickly earned 'great respect' from Gus Bradley Brandon Facyson honing communication with new teammates Tyquan Lewis cherishing opportunity after 'gruesome' injury

List

6 takeaways from Day 6 of Colts training camp

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire