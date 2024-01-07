Colts tie it up on Jonathan Taylor's run and a two-point conversion

The Colts aren't getting a lot out of quarterback Gardner Minshew tonight, but Jonathan Taylor is shouldering the load just fine.

Taylor busted a 49-yard run on the Colts' first possession of the second half for the team's first touchdown of the game.

That drew the Colts within two points, and Shane Steichen chose to go for two. Minshew faked the handoff to Taylor and threw a jump pass to a wide-open Mo Alie-Cox.

The teams are tied 14-14.

The Colts have 220 yards, and Taylor has 145 on 16 carries.

Minshew hit Kylen Granson for a 23-yard gain on the four-play, 87-yard touchdown drive for the Colts' biggest passing play of the night.