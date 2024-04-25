Colts get Texas WR Xavier Worthy in Matt Miller’s final 2024 mock draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft almost here, we will be reviewing and breaking down the first-round predictions for the Indianapolis Colts in final 2024 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

Mock draft: Matt Miller – ESPN

Pick at 15th overall: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

What Miller had to say: “Here’s one where I’m going all-in on intel. The Colts have been linked to Worthy in numerous phone calls and texts over the past week, enough so that I’m buying it. The Colts do need speed at receiver, and Worthy has record-setting 4.21 wheels. Putting him in the mix with Michael Pittman Jr. and last year’s second-rounder Josh Downs makes for a sweet trio of pass-catchers around Anthony Richardson. Imagine Worthy matched with Richardson’s arm on vertical routes in Indy?”

Colts Wire’s breakdown: “Worthy’s 4.21 speed would certainly add that juice to the offense that Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are looking for. Worthy’s vertical speed would add a new downfield presence, not to mention Steichen’s ability as a play designer and caller to get the ball in Worthy’s hands quickly and in space where he would have YAC opportunities. Having Worthy on the field could also cause some chaos pre-snap as a motion man.

Positional need: With Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, the Colts have a very solid foundation at receiver. But as we all know, they are on the search for more playmaking. Last season, both Pittman and Downs averaged fewer than 12.0 yards per catch. In Steichen’s offense, having a vertical presence is an important element, and Alec Pierce has been inconsistent up to this point in his career. Overall, this is a position group that could benefit from more depth, with some questions on the roster behind Pittman and Pierce.

Player Info

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

Age: 20

40-yard dash: 4.21

Vertical leap: 41″

Broad jump: 10-11

Three-cone: N/A

Short shuttle: N/A

Bench press: N/A

RAS: 9.39

Pre-draft visit: Yes

Senior Bowl: No

Consensus big board ranking: 32nd

Draft Profile from Lance Zierlein: “Worthy’s draft slotting could come down to draft-room debates weighing his elite speed versus his thin frame. Worthy will find separation if allowed to explore vertically or across the hashes against man coverage, but he lacks play strength and release quickness to defeat a quality NFL press. His quick-strike potential adds an element of danger over the top and should open wider windows for teammates to work into. He lacks the physical tools to catch when contested and needs to prove he can hold up to a more physical brand of football. Worthy is a niche prospect for teams looking to add a legit field-stretcher, but areas of concern could create a wider gap between ceiling and floor.”

