Colts are the team with lowest usage of signing bonuses

There have been many themes that have taken place since Chris Ballard took over as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, and one of them has been the lack of prominent signing bonuses when it comes to their contracts.

Over the Cap released an article detailing teams’ usage of the signing bonus and how that has worked either to their detriment or their benefit. The Colts’ usage, as Jason Fitzgerald pointed out, has allowed for them to be flexible with the salary cap.

Indianapolis has taken over the Buccaneers historical position of being allergic to the use of the bonus for cap relief. The 4.3% is basically all due to rookie contracts where teams do not have much of a choice because of the expectation of paying rookies a big chunk of change in their first year in the NFL. Their $10.5 million of prorated bonus money is about $15 million less than the next closest team giving the team great flexibility for the future to handle roster turnover that occurs in the NFL.

Whether this is a philosophy that Ballard and his accounting team use when making deals remains to be seen. It may be that Ballard is planning to give some of the potential extensions a big signing bonus, but he’s never been one to do so during his five-year tenure with the Colts.

The lack of using the signing bonus is one of the reasons why we don’t see the Colts restructuring contracts like other teams. There is no need. They aren’t cap strained like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Philadelphia Eagles, two teams leading the league in signing bonuses.

The Colts have been a cap-conscious team since Ballard started the rebuild and much of that has been due to so many players being on rookie contracts.

But it will be interesting to see if these signing bonuses eventually get bigger as more players are in line for extensions.

