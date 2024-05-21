Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox named potential cut candidate

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is entering the final year of his current deal, which could make him a potential cut candidate this summer.

Bleacher Report recently named one potential roster cut for all 32 NFL teams and selected Alie-Cox for the Colts.

No portion of what Alie-Cox is set to earn this season is guaranteed. This means that if the Colts were to leave him off the final 53-man roster, they would create $5.92 million in cap space with no dead money left behind.

That additional cap space could then be rolled over into the 2025 offseason, giving the Colts’ more financial flexibility at that time.

Alie-Cox had 13 receptions last season on 21 targets, averaging 12.4 yards per catch with three scores. However, Alie-Cox’s calling card in the Colts’ offense is as a blocker.

The Colts have invested in the tight end position in recent drafts, selecting Will Mallory in 2023, Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree in 2022, and Kylen Granson in 2021.

This group, along with Alie-Cox, makes up a tight end room with diverse skill sets. Granson and Mallory are the move tight ends, while Woods is able to stretch the field, with Alie-Cox and Ogletree as primary blockers.

If the Colts are going to move on from Alie-Cox, they will have to be confident in the blocking abilities of Ogletree and that Woods can stay healthy. On the flip side, keeping Alie-Cox could mean rostering five tight ends, which impacts the number of players the Colts keep at other positions.

With $26.22 million in available cap space, the Colts aren’t in a salary cap crunch by any means. In fact, compared to the rest of the NFL, they are positioned quite well. So, moving on from Alie-Cox isn’t a requirement, and prioritizing depth could be viewed as the more prudent move.

