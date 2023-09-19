Colts TE Kylen Granson celebrates first NFL touchdown with hilarious baby photoshoot

When it comes to playing in the NFL, there's nothing like scoring your first professional touchdown, and Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson made sure to commemorate it in a way he'd never forget.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of SMU, Granson had gone the first 31 game of his NFL career without reaching the endzone while hauling in 46 catches 447 yards. But that all changed on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as backup quarterback Gardner Minshew found the tight end on a four-yard pass near the goal line. Granson reached across the endzone for the score just before halftime. Granson's touchdown put the Colts up 28-10, and they went on to win 31-20.

Kylen Granson of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of Sunday's game.

'It’s finally here'

Waiting more than two seasons for your first NFL touchdown might have been painful, but Granson made sure to honor it in a special way. On Instagram, the 25-year-ol shared several photos of himself and the football he scored with, posing as if it was a newborn photoshoot. He even donned a flower on his ear alongside his girlfriend.

Colts teammates react to Kylen Granson Instagram post

The hilarious photoshoot drew several laughs on social media, but Granson's teammates were in disbelief seeing how far their tight end took celebrating the touchdown.

"Come on man 😭" quarterback Anthony Richardson commented.

"Log off the internet man 🤣" fellow tight end Mo Alie-Cox said.

"Get outta here dawg 😂😂" tight end Drew Ogletree added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colts' Kylen Granson shows football baby photos for 1st NFL touchdown