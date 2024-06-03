Colts TE Jelani Woods trying to reach immense potential in 'pivotal' season

INDIANAPOLIS — Jelani Woods is already facing a critical point in his NFL career.

The Colts used a third-round pick in the 2022 draft on the big tight end, betting Woods’ remarkable blend of size, speed and open-field ability would give Indianapolis the kind of downfield weapon that is almost impossible to find at that position.

Injuries have limited Woods to a few brief flashes through his first two seasons, tantalizing glimpses of what his athletic potential can be.

“I know what I can do,” Woods said. “I know I can be a pivotal point in the offense, and I’m just trying to show that and earn the respect back, earn my spot back. … Pretty much do whatever I can to show them Jelani’s here.”

Woods offered a few glimpses as a rookie.

A two-touchdown performance in the red zone against Kansas City, another score in a win over Jacksonville, a remarkable 8-catch, 98-yard performance in a starting role against Pittsburgh.

He seemed headed for the No. 1 pass-catching role.

But recurrent hamstring issues — Woods kept reinjuring one hamstring last offseason, then injured the other after returning to the field in the middle of the season — robbed the big tight end of his entire 2023 season.

“He really never got a chance to show this staff who he was,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “He was hurt from the get-go. He has some chronic issues going on with his hamstring. He needs to get healthy and get ready to go.”

Woods believes his hamstring issues go back further than the 2023 season.

“I’ll be joking with (Colts tight ends coach Tom) Manning, because my rookie year, I could tell I was limited doing certain stuff: planting, everything like that,” Woods said.

The disappointment of the 2023 season led to a transformative offseason for Woods.

“I definitely understand how Jelani feels, because I saw him every day during rehab,” Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “I understand his hunger.”

Frustrated by the recurring hamstring injuries, Woods changed his training, focusing intently on isolation work — exercises focused on strengthening one particular muscle group — on his legs. Woods trained his hamstrings, his quadriceps and hips intently, planning to put it all together.

Woods also spent a lot of time focused on finding the right treatment for his hamstrings on a day-to-day basis, and as he went through the offseason back home in Atlanta, he could tell he was making progress.

“Now, I feel like I’m getting out of my breaks way faster,” Woods said. “I feel like I’m looser in certain areas, and I’m able to do more than I did my rookie year.”

Woods believes he’s strengthened his hamstrings considerably over the course of the offseason.

But there is still plenty to prove.

For all of his athletic ability — Woods ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the 2022 scouting combine despite measuring a mountainous 6-7, 259 pounds — he has just 27 catches in the NFL through his first two seasons, and he returns to a Colts tight end room that is clearly overcrowded.

Four Indianapolis tight ends played more than 159 snaps and produced more than 147 receiving yards last season. Kylen Granson (510 snaps), Mo Alie-Cox (419), Drew Ogletree (337) and Will Mallory (159) are all back, and they all played clear roles in the Indianapolis offense by season’s end.

Woods has to carve out a spot in that playing rotation.

The Virginia product also has more upside than anybody on the roster, particularly for a head coach like Shane Steichen, whose offensive system is built around the hunt for big plays.

The Colts coaching staff might not have a lot of history with Woods at this point, but he’s been healthy throughout the team’s organized team activities, stretching the middle of the Indianapolis defense with his unique blend of speed and size.

The wheels are already turning in Steichen’s head.

“He’s been making a ton of plays,” Steichen said. “A big-body tight end that can run the vertical routes, run the shallows, run the deep cross. It’s awesome to see. Obviously, he’s a matchup for a defense that they have to be prepared for.”

The potential has always been easy to see.

It is time for Woods to put it all together.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts TE Jelani Woods aims to reach immense promise in 'pivotal' year