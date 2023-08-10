Colts TE Granson impressed with Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson says he is impressed with quarterback Anthony Richardson's play.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson says he is impressed with quarterback Anthony Richardson's play.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all have plenty of hype entering this season. Whether they deliver on it, and whether they can deliver for bettors, is worth dissecting.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Arguably “the most unappreciated great player of his generation” will get his due Saturday after a glorious NBA and international career.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps us wrap up Week 18 of the season.
A day after after a visit with the Saints failed to produce a deal, Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a contract.
Bryce and his older brother, Bronny, played together for Sierra Canyon High School last season.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Just over a year after she had surgery to repair a torn ACL, Paige Bueckers is back.
Payton's explosive criticism of the previous regime raised eyebrows in his coaching fraternity and earned Payton the nickname “Sean Payton-heimer” from one of his contemporaries.
The Chicago street race winner is the No. 4 favorite ahead of Sunday's race.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
Kansas City’s Kyle Isbel hit a deep fly ball that actually got stuck in the Fenway Park scoreboard on Wednesday night.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Europe’s Ryder Cup team is starting to take shape.
Enjoy the preseason. You don’t have to hide how you feel about football being back.
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
Young has dealt with in-game pressure. Now he has to reckon with organizational pressure, cultural pressure, which is something he never experienced under Nick Saban at Alabama.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.