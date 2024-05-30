INDIANAPOLIS — Colts tight end Drew Ogletree declined to comment on the domestic battery arrest that ended his 2023 season in his first public interview availability since the incident.

Ogletree was arrested in late December and charged with two felony charges for domestic battery, then placed on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list.

The charges were dismissed with prejudice in Hendricks County in March and the NFL took him off the Commissioner Exempt list in April.

“I’ve put everything behind me,” Ogletree said. “I’ve gotten past it. I’m just trying to focus on this year now.”

Ogletree rebuffed any other questions about the situation.

The second-year Colts tight end was arrested Dec. 29, three days after a fight between Ogletree and a woman. According to an incident report, the victim told police that Ogletree “body slammed” her to the ground; Ogletree told police he pushed the victim to the ground.

“I respect the question, but I’ve put everything past me, and I’m looking forward to playing this season,” Ogletree said.

Ogletree’s only public response on the matter has come from a statement issued by his agent after the charges were dropped, a statement that proclaimed the tight end’s innocence.

The Colts kept Ogletree on the roster after the resolution of investigations by law enforcement and the NFL. Used mostly as a blocker, Ogletree played 337 snaps last season, catching nine passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s a great competitor, he made a ton of plays for us last year,” Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said. “Obviously, we’re past what happened, we let the legal process play out. He’s here, he’s in our room, and we’re excited to have him on our football team.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts TE Drew Ogletree declines comment on December domestic incident