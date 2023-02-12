Colts targeting Shane Steichen as next head coach over Raheem Morris, others

It doesn’t appear the Los Angeles Rams will lose defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have targeted Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach, telling the other candidates that they’re going in a different direction.

Morris is one of those candidates, interviewing multiple times for the Colts’ head coaching job. He was a finalist for the position and considered a favorite alongside Steichen.

The Indianapolis Colts have targeted Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach after informing other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VgUa5YFXfa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

As disappointing as this news is for Morris, it’ll certainly benefit the Rams – assuming Morris returns as their defensive coordinator. Morris has led Los Angeles’ defense for the last two seasons and should remain in that role for at least one more year.

Morris has interviewed for head coaching jobs in each of the last two offseasons but has yet to land an opportunity. He was last a head coach with the Buccaneers from 2009-2011. He was also the Falcons’ interim head coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired.

