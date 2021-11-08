Colts’ T.Y. Hilton remains in concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is still in the concussion protocol and hopes to return to practice this week.

Hilton suffered a concussion during the Week 8 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Because of the quick turnaround and now the fact that he’s still in the league’s protocol, Hilton was inactive for the Thursday night game against the New York Jets.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media Monday that Hilton is hoping to return to practice this week but remains in the league’s protocol.

Colts hope to get TY Hilton on practice field this week. Still in concussion protocol — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 8, 2021

Hilton has spent most of the season dealing with injuries. He underwent a procedure on his neck following the preseason. That kept him out for the first five weeks of the season before returning in Week 6 against the Houston Texans where he led the offense with four receptions for 80 yards.

Then in that game, he suffered a quad injury that kept him out of the Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He returned against the Titans in Week 8 but then suffered the concussion.

The passing offense has been running through its new alpha in Michael Pittman Jr., who leads the team in every receiving category. Getting a complement for Pittman Jr. is necessary but it seems Hilton will be a question mark as the Colts prepare for their first matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Braden Smith dealing with elbow injury after further evaluations Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence battling ankle injury vs. Colts Colts offensive line 'close to hitting on all cylinders'

List