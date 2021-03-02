Colts’ T.Y. Hilton gearing up for free agency?

The Indianapolis Colts have the chance to re-sign their pending free agents before other teams are allowed to contact them before the legal tampering period opens, but it seems wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is fully preparing for free agency.

Though both sides can come to an agreement anytime before March 15, which is when teams can officially contact Hilton’s representatives, the 31-year-old wide receiver is ready to make his mark wherever he lands.

No matter where I go. No matter who I pick. The Ghost Is Ready To Work!! #FreeAgency👻 pic.twitter.com/Wcgu7iRvRp — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 1, 2021

With Michael Pittman Jr. expected to work into the WR1 role, the Colts have expressed their interest in bringing Hilton back. He has also said he wants to return but both sides have stressed the money side of the negotiations.

Recently, head coach Frank Reich talked about what Hilton means to the team and how he wants to see the veteran back in the horseshoe.

“It will play itself out, but I’m not going to lie, the discussions we’ve had – I would just echo what Mr. (Jim) Irsay said and what Chris (Ballard) said in an interview or two. I think we’re all hoping and optimistic that there is a way that T.Y. (Hilton) can end his career as a Colt,” Reich said last week. “He’s a special player, he means a lot to us as an organization, but we all understand that there is a business side to it that has to be right. It has to be right for T.Y., it has to be right for the Colts.”

The Colts have roughly two weeks before teams can contact Hilton and his party so this will certainly be something to watch once the salary cap figure settles for 2021.

