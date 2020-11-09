Colts say T.Y. Hilton would have been full participant in practice Monday

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton didn’t play in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and the fact that the Colts are playing against the Titans on Thursday didn’t seem to bode well for his chances of a quick return to the lineup.

The Colts’ estimated injury report for Monday sends a different message, however. The Colts say Hilton would have been a full participant in practice despite the groin injury that kept him out on Sunday.

Hilton has had a quiet season, but the Colts could use all the offensive help they can find after being held to 10 points by Baltimore.

Tight end Jack Doyle is unlikely to provide any as he’s in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play Sunday. Mo Alie-Cox (knee) gave the Colts two tight ends who wouldn’t have practiced on Monday. Linebacker Matthew Adams (not injury related) rounds out the group of players who would not have participated.

