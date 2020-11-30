Colts’ T.Y. Hilton ends 14-game TD drought vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-4) weren’t able to come away with a win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, dropping a divisional game against the Tennessee Titans (8-3) by a score of 45-26.

While there weren’t many positives to take away from the game, there was some encouraging play from wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who ended his 14-game touchdown drought in the loss.

“We couldn’t get going in the second half. I mean they did some things that got us out of rhythm,” Hilton said after the game. “I did the most I could do with my opportunities. We just have to find a way to get us going more. It is what it is.”

Hilton hasn’t been as big of a factor in the passing game as we expected him to be. With defenses rolling their coverage toward him every week, Philip Rivers has simply looked the other way and found an open target elsewhere rather than force-feeding his top target.

But Hilton had a strong day on Sunday. He again drew a defensive pass interference call in the end zone. That led to a touchdown in the first quarter. He’s been seeing a lot of unrealized yardage and scores due to penalties this season.

But he finally had a day worth talking about. Late in the game, Hilton had a long 50-yard catch down the middle of the field. Just a few plays later, he came down with a five-yard touchdown catch. It was his first since Week 7 of the 2019 season, and his 81 receiving yards on the day were the highest he’s had all season.

The Colts have some big matchups coming up as they look to make their playoff push, and hopefully this can be the bump he needs to finish the season strong.

