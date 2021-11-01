Colts’ T.Y. Hilton (concussion) won’t play vs. Jets

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is in the concussion protocol and will not play against the New York Jets on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hilton suffered the concussion during the second half of the game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans when he came down hard going for a catch. Head coach Frank Reich ruled him out for the prime-time game against the Jets.

“T.Y. (Hilton) did have the concussion so he will be out for this game,” Reich told the media Monday.

The Colts are thin in the wide receiver room behind Michael Pittman Jr., who leads all Colts wide receivers in targets (65), receptions (45), receiving yards (594) and receiving touchdowns (four).

There might have been a chance for Hilton to play if it was a regular week but given that the Colts have a short turnaround, he doesn’t have a chance to clear protocol.

Hilton has now gotten injured in both of the games he’s played in 2021 after coming back from the injured reserve list. While he’s out this week, he will certainly be monitored to potentially return after the extra rest going into Week 10.

The Colts also lost defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on Sunday as he will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

